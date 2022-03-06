UFC 272 LIVE results: Masvidal vs Covington stream, fight card and latest updates tonight
Follow live updates from one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history
It is rare for a non-title bout to main event a UFC pay-per-view, but Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry is so bitter that their clash this evening has received five-round, headline billing at UFC 272.
Covington and Masvidal were close friends, long-time training partners and teammates, and even lived together before their relationship shattered – leaving just the fierce rivalry that exists between the Americans now. Masvidal has accused Covington of failing to fully pay a former coach, also alleging that the former interim welterweight champion owes debts to various loan sharks in Miami, while his rival returned fire by admonishing Masvidal over his parenting skills and relationship to his wife.
Covington has established himself as somewhat of a pantomime villain in the UFC, while veteran Masvidal became a star in 2019 by fighting three times and securing three stoppage wins – a knockout of Liverpool’s Darren Till in London, a record-setting five-second KO of Ben Askren, and a domination of Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. Both Covington and Masvidal have failed to dethrone current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on two occasions, meaning they face long roads back to a title shot. Those roads begin with this clash at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Follow live updates from the UFC 272 prelims, main card and main event, below.
UFC 272: Covington def. Masvidal
Covington: “I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at, Dustin Poirier?
“You said it’s ‘on sight’. I’ll see you soon, you’re next.”
Masvidal: “I was off-beat with the wrestling, I needed to wrestle harder. Sorry to my kids, they’re the only people I want to say sorry to. My wrestling was flat.
“I was off today, flat-footed.”
Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45).
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Security guards are in the ring to ensure there’s no more fighting tonight...
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Round 5
Covington is approaching 10 minutes of control time in this fight.
He’s landing punches and intermittently looking for a choke. He just can’t quite get it locked in.
Covington ends the fight on top of Masvidal, then taunts his former friend.
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Round 5
Covington puts together a decent combination up top before grabbing Masvidal.
He controls “Gamebred” against the fence, dragging him to the mat any time Masvidal tries to stand.
Covington is looking for opportunities to take Masvidal’s back.
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Round 4
Covington shoots for a takedown from a long way out. Masvidal reads it and shrugs off the attempt.
The pair are closer to the fence now, though, and Covington gets back to work grappling.
Masvidal creates space again but is almost caught with an uppercut. He eats a left hook from Covington.
Covington starts to pour on punches as Masvidal ducks with his back against the fence! Lots landing for Covington, but Masvidal smiles and sticks out his tongue.
Body kick and leg kick by Masvidal, who then DROPS Covington to a knee with a well-timed overhand right!
Covington laughs it off but needs to be careful here! He circles away, allowing himself time to recover.
A good round for Covington, but a big moment for Masvidal.
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Round 3
Masvidal briefly creates space, but Covington is soon back to throwing elbows – this time in half-guard.
Covington now has a neck crank in as Masvidal turns...
Masvidal gets free and looks to explode into space, but Covington exhibits terrific control and speed of movement to stay on top of the 37-year-old.
Masvidal is able to get up and end the round on his feet – as he did in the first two frames.
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal
Round 3
Covington once again has Masvidal against the fence and easily takes down his rival with a double-leg.
Little resistance from Masvidal, who is now on the wrong end of slicing elbows from Covington in “Gamebred”’s guard!
Covington punches to the head and body.
