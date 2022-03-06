Bragging rights went to Colby Covington on Saturday night as he defeated friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal in a seismic grudge match in the main event of UFC 272.

Allegations of unpaid coaching fees, debts to loan sharks, poor parenting and more dominated the back and forths between the former roommates and training partners, leading to their clash in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As soon as the welterweight bout began, Masvidal ran forward and attempted a jumping front kick, as “Colby” chants echoed around the arena. Wrestling specialist Covington traded on the feet with Masvidal for a brief spell, landing some straight punches but finding himself on the wrong end of a heavy leg kick that appeared to trouble the American.

Covington’s movement was not inhibited enough to prevent him from charging at his compatriot with overhand punches, however, leading “Chaos” to grapple Masvidal against the fence before securing a takedown. Masvidal did well to regain his footing but was dragged to the canvas again, where Covington sought a rear naked choke. Masvidal, 37, survived the round, though, even finishing it on his feet.

Referee Herb Dean gave Covington a retrospective warning for an accidental eye poke and was also forced to separate the fighters when Covington landed a low blow in the clinch, where Masvidal had landed some harsh elbows.

Another elbow from “Gamebred” cut Covington, 34, as Masvidal enjoyed his best period of the fight.

The third round saw Masvidal lose any momentum that he had built, however, with the veteran offering little resistance as he was taken down against the cage and subjected to slicing elbows.

Covington had approximately 10 minutes of control time in the UFC 272 main event (Getty Images)

As he had in the first two rounds, Masvidal was able to rise back to his feet to end the third frame standing, and he even looked like securing an unlikely stoppage in the fourth. After laughing off a flurry of punches from Covington, Masvidal dropped the former interim welterweight champion with a well-timed overhand right.

Covington in turn taunted his rival but circled away to ensure he made it to the fifth and final round, in which he reestablished the predominant pattern of the fight, out-grappling Masvidal and finishing the contest in a dominant position.

Security guards immediately entered the Octagon as Covington and Masvidal traded antagonistic words while awaiting the judges’ scorecards, which read 49-46, 50-44, 50-45 in favour of Covington.

In his post-fight interview, “Chaos” called out another former teammate in Dustin Poirier, who has teased a move up from lightweight.

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington said, a US flag draped around his shoulders. “Where you at, Dustin Poirier?

“You said it’s ‘on sight’. I’ll see you soon, you’re next.”

Friends-turned-rivals Covington and Masvidal (Getty Images)

A visibly dejected Masvidal, meanwhile, said: “I was off-beat with the wrestling, I needed to wrestle harder.

“Sorry to my kids, they’re the only people I want to say sorry to.

“My wrestling was flat, I was off today – flat-footed.”

Both Covington and Masvidal have lost twice to current champion Kamaru Usman during the Nigerian-born American’s ongoing reign.

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier has been linked to a bout with Nate Diaz, who has fought at both lightweight and welterweight.

Full results

Main card

Covington called out Dustin Poirier in his post-fight press conference (Getty Images)

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO (ground strikes, 0:38)

Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via first-round TKO (ground strikes, 2:16)

Prelims

Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via second-round TKO (punches, 0:46)

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:27)

Early prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:15)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)