Masvidal vs Covington live stream: How to watch UFC 272 online and on TV tonight

In one of the most highly-anticipated fights in UFC history, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will go head-to-head in the main event of UFC 272 this Saturday.

Masvidal and Covington have offered differing accounts of how their friendship devolved into a bitter rivalry over the years, but either way, by this weekend they will gone from sharing apartments to sharing the Octagon.

Masvidal (35-15) is a former two-time welterweight title challenger, while fellow American Covington (16-3) previously held the division’s interim belt. Both men have lost to champion Kamaru Usman twice in recent years, leaving them with tough routes back to the gold. Those routes begin with this weekend’s clash, however, which is a UFC rarity as a main-event bout with no title on the line.

When asked what the headlines will be the morning after this weekend’s main event, Masvidal told ESPN: “Colby in critical condition, might not fully make it.” The controversial Covington, meanwhile, told TMZ: “I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer. It’s gonna be a funeral.”

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 272.

When is it?

UFC 272 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 5 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 6 March, with the main card following at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 20pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Jorge Masvidal has twice fought for the UFC welterweight title, losing both times (Getty Images)

Main card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano (160lbs catchweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Prelims

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:27)

Early prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:15)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)