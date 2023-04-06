Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were separated by security at a hotel in Miami on Wednesday, days before UFC 287.

Masvidal is set to fight Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 on Saturday (8 April), after Holland faces Santiago Ponzinibbio.

And security had to separate Masvidal and Burns on Wednesday (5 April), as the Americans traded barbs at the hotel in which fighters are staying this week.

The incident was captured by UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who posted footage of the exchange on his Instagram account.

Holland, 30, has lost his last two fights, suffering a TKO by Stephen Thompson in December and a submission by Khamzat Chimaev in September. Prior to his first-round loss to Chimaev, Holland was due to fight Daniel Rodriguez, but a series of incidents – including a backstage clash between Holland and Chimaev – let to the new bout.

Meanwhile, Masvidal was also previously involved in another backstage incident at a UFC event, when he punched Leon Edwards at London’s O2 Arena after beating Darren Till in 2019.

Miami native Masvidal, 38, has lost three fights in a row and last fought in March 2022, suffering a decision defeat by bitter rival Colby Covington. Days later, former title challenger Masvidal was charged with an alleged assault of Covington – his former friend and teammate.

UFC 287 marks the UFC’s first event in Miami in 20 years.