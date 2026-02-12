Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael “Venom” Page seems as surprised as his fans are, after the British star was paired with Sam Patterson ahead of UFC London next month.

On 21 March, “MVP” will take on fellow Englishman Patterson at the O2 Arena, in a match-up that caught many fans and pundits off guard.

Since arriving in the UFC from Bellator in 2024, Page has gone 3-1, with his initial 1-1 run at welterweight giving way to two impressive wins at middleweight.

Although the 38-year-old has impressed at 185lb, he has long insisted that his primary focus is a title chase at 170lb, and his fine results in the division above seemed like they might position him for a top contender in his next fight – whether at middleweight or welterweight.

So, his pairing with unranked welterweight Patterson came as a surprise to all.

The fight is “not one that I expected or was even looking for”, Page told MMA Junkie. “It’s a bit more annoying for me, because it’s not just an opponent that feels a bit further down the ladder, he’s also somebody that I’ve worked with before as well – in preparation for other fights.

“I know him well. It’s another reason why I didn’t really want to have this fight, but more so because I came here for the big fights. I came here for big names.”

open image in gallery Michael Page (top) during his win over Jared Cannonier in August ( Getty Images )

Still, Page said he has “a lot of respect for Sam” and that, “I’m a fan of his as well, watching him grow,” referencing the 29-year-old’s strong form as of late. Indeed, since suffering a knockout loss in his UFC debut in 2023, Patterson has scored four straight stoppage wins.

Nevertheless, Page admitted: “I definitely don’t feel like I'm in good favour with the UFC at the moment. Who I drew as an opponent now, even down to when I saw the fight card, it’s interesting. Lerone Murphy massively deserves his position, he’s been on an absolute killing spree, but then you look at the co-main event, and it’s like... You look at the whole card in general, it’s not the most exciting.”

Page was referencing the fact that compatriot Murphy is headlining, in a potential featherweight-title eliminator against Movsar Evloev, while the co-main event is currently scheduled to see Luke Riley fight Michael Aswell Jr.

Riley, a teammate of Paddy Pimblett, has only fought once in the UFC, while Aswell Jr is 1-1.

open image in gallery English UFC welterweight Sam Patterson has been in fine form ( Getty Images )

“I would have felt like, [with] a name like myself being on that card, I’m definitely going to be positioned as...” Page started. “I’m being positioned on the card in a weird way, and I've been given an opponent which is a bit of a weird opponent as well.

“It just feels like I’ve upset somebody. I’m not sure. The only thing I could really suggest is: I haven’t had a finish. So, maybe they’ve looked to purchase somebody that is known for spectacular finishes, and I haven’t quite achieved that yet.

“That’s just me speculating. That’s the only thing I could see, because I still feel like I’ve had some really exciting fights that people have really enjoyed. There’s been moments that even the UFC themselves have been promoting and posting.”

Page recently expressed frustration with the UFC, saying its matchmaking “doesn’t make any sense”.

open image in gallery Page’s sole UFC loss was a decision defeat by Ian Machado Garry in 2024 ( Getty Images )

In December, he said, “This guy... I kid you not: there was a fight the other day, quite a few welterweights were performing, he just won a fight spectacularly. [I] message them: ‘That’s a great fight for me in London.’ [They said:] ‘Oh, we’ve got plans for him.’

“The [guy] just stepped out of the cage! I’m already out for months, and you don’t have any plans for me, but you have plans for him? That doesn’t make any sense, bro. In my head, something’s going on.”

Page’s last fight was a points win over former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier in August. Meanwhile, Patterson last fought in September, beating Trey Waters via TKO.