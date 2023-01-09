UFC Fight Night card: Imavov vs Gastelum and all bouts this weekend
Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum will bid to crack the top 10 of the middleweight division when they clash in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event.
Frenchman Imavov, ranked 12th, enters this bout on a three-fight win streak, having moved to 12-3 by outpointing Joaquin Buckley last time out. That fight took place on home turf for Imavov, at UFC Paris in September.
Meanwhile, 13th-ranked Gastelum challenged for the interim title at 185lbs in 2019, but his decision loss to Israel Adesanya marked the start of a six-fight run in which the American has won just once.
Most recently, in August 2021, Gastelum (16-8, 1 No Contest) lost on points to Jared Cannonier, and he will hope that he can finally build some momentum again with a win this weekend.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the event at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas.
When is it?
The prelims will start at 10pm GMT on Saturday 14 January (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT on Sunday 15 January (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Imavov – 19/40
Gastelum – 17/10
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Nassourdine Imavov vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)
Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)
Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)
Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)
Prelims
Claudio Ribeiro vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)
Mateusz Rebecki vs Nick Fiore (lightweight)
Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonca (bantamweight)
Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)
Isaac Dulgarian vs Daniel Argueta (featherweight)
Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick (flyweight)
Priscila Cachoeira vs Sijara Eubanks (women’s flyweight)
