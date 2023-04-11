Jump to content

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 11 April 2023 15:01
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 15 April – UFC Fight Night – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday, with the main card following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 16 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)

Prelims

Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman (light-heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)

