The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 29 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET) on Saturday, with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 30 April (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Josh Quinlan vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Prelims

Martin Buday vs Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Natan Levy vs Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva (woman’s bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Journey Newson (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s bantamweight)