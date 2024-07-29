Support truly

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 3 August – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

What time does it start?

The prelims are due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Joel Alvarez vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)

Shamil Gaziev vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Sam Huges (women’s strawweight)

Azat Maksum vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)

Sedrique Dumas vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)