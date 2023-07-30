Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 5 August – UFC Fight Night – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 11pm on Saturday (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday 6 August July (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font (bantamweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez (women’s strawweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light-heavyweight)

Diego Lopes vs Gavin Tucker (featherweight)

Tanner Boser vs Aleksa Camur (light-heavyweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Kyler Phillips vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Sean Woodson vs Jesse Butler (featherweight)

Cody Durden vs Jake Hadley (flyweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Assu Almabayev (flyweight)