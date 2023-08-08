Jump to content

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 08 August 2023 16:19
MMA fighter Tom Aspinall sings 'Sweet Caroline' at UFC London

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 12 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 9pm on Saturday (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 13 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Cub Swanson vs Hakeem Dawodu (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Chris Daukaus (light-heavyweight)

Polyana Viana vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

AJ Dobson vs Tafon Nchukwi (middleweight)

Josh Fremd vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Prelims

JP Buys vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Francis Marshall vs Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Josh Parisian vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs Montserrat Conejo (women’s strawweight)

Da’mon Blackshear vs Brady Hiestand (bantamweight)

Juliana Miller vs Luana Santos (women’s flyweight)

