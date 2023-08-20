Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 26 August – UFC Fight Night – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 10am BST (2am PT, 4am CT, 5am ET), with the main card following at 1pm BST (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Max Holloway vs “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann (light-heavyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Prelims

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Billy Goff vs Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight)

Song Kenan vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Liang Na vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

SeungWoo Choi vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)