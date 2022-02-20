The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 26 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Islam Makhachev (pictured) will face Bobby Green, who replaces Beneil Dariush (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green (catchweight – 160lbs)

Misha Cirkunov vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Prelims

Zhu Rong vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Jinh Yu Frey vs Hannah Goldy (women’s strawweight)

Alejandro Perez vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Micheal Gillmore (welterweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)