The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 4 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 3am GMT on Sunday 5 February (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday 4 February). The main card then takes place at 6am GMT on Sunday (10pm PT on Saturday, 12am CT and 1am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Da-un Jung vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)

Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Prelims

Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Jeongyeong Li vs Yi Zha (featherweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura (bantamweight)

Seungguk Choi vs Hyunsung Park (flyweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Many Bohm (women’s flyweight)

Junyong Park vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)