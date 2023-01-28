Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 28 January 2023 20:03
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 4 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

Recommended

The prelims will start at 3am GMT on Sunday 5 February (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday 4 February). The main card then takes place at 6am GMT on Sunday (10pm PT on Saturday, 12am CT and 1am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Da-un Jung vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)

Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Prelims

Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Jeongyeong Li vs Yi Zha (featherweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura (bantamweight)

Seungguk Choi vs Hyunsung Park (flyweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Many Bohm (women’s flyweight)

Recommended

Junyong Park vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in