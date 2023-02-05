Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 11 February – UFC 284 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Early prelims

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)