Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 12 February 2023 16:00
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 18 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT on Sunday 19 February (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Zac Pauga (light-heavyweight)

Josh Parisian vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

William Knight vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Jim Miller vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Prelims

Joe Solecki vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Lina Lansberg vs Mayra Bueno Silva (women’s bantamweight)

Jamall Emmers vs Khusein Askhabov (featherweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Philipe Lins (light-heavyweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs Evan Elder (lightweight)

AJ Fletcher vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)

Clayton Carpenter vs Juancamilo Ronderos (flyweight)

