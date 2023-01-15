Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 21 January – UFC 283 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT on Saturday 21 January (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 22 January (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card then takes place at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs Brandon Moreno (IC) 4 (flyweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Thiago Moises vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann (bantamweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney (lightweight)

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn (women’s featherweight)

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)