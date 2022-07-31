Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 30 July – UFC 277 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET) on Saturday 30 July, with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 31 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday 30 July).

The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday 31 July (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday 30 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (heavyweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Early prelims

Adam Fugitt vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s flyweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha (welterweight)