The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 21 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are due to begin at 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), with the main card following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Brad Tavares vs Junyong Park (middleweight)

Steve Garcia vs Seungwoo Choi (featherweight)

Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky (lightweight)

Dooho Choi vs Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Prelims

Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)

Jeongyeong Lee vs Hyder Amil (featherweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Dione Barbosa (women’s flyweight)

Loik Radzhabov vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Luana Carolina vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s flyweight)

Mohammed Usman vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)