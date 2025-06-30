Next UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 22 July – UFC Fight Night – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, US
What time does it start?
The prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)
Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim (welterweight)
Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani (welterweight)
Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)
Nate Landwehr vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Vitor Petrino vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)
Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Max Griffin vs Chris Curtis (welterweight)
Lauren Murphy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Valter Walker (heavyweight)
Mitch Ramirez vs Mike Davis (lightweight)
Fatima Kline vs Melissa Martinez (women’s strawweight)
