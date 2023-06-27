Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 1 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims are set to begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). The main card is then due to follow at 12am BST on Sunday 2 July (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)
Damir Ismagulov vs Grant Dawson (lightweight)
Max Griffin vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Ariane Lipski vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)
Ismael Bonfim vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)
Brunno Ferreira vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Prelims
Kevin Lee vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)
Joanderson Brito vs Westin Wilson (featherweight)
Yana Santos vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)
Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener (lightweight)
Ivana Petrovic vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)
Alexandr Romanov vs Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)
