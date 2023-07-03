Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 8 July – UFC 290 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 9 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)
Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)
Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)
Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)
Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Prelims
Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)
Jack Della Maddalena vs TBC (welterweight)
Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)
Early prelims
Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)
Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)
Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies