The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 15 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The early prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 16 July (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday), with the main card then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (Getty Images)

Main card

Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva (women’s bantamweight)

Albert Duraev vs Junyong Park (middleweight)

Walt Harris vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

Norma Dumont vs Chelsea Chandler (women’s featherweight)

Ottman Azaitar vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)

Prelims

Tucker Lutz vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Istela Nunes (women’s strawweight)

Austin Lingo vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Jafel Filho vs Juancamilo Ronderos (flyweight)

Evan Elder vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Tyson Nam vs Azat Maksum (flyweight)

Alex Munoz vs Carl Deaton (lightweight)

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)