Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 17 July 2023 10:31
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 22 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 5pm BST on Saturday 22 July (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card then due to begin at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

British UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall

(Getty Images)

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Fili (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jai Herbert vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Prelims

Davey Grant vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Danny Roberts vs Jonny Parsons (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Mick Parkin vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Pannie Kianzad (women’s bantamweight)

Chris Duncan vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Jafel Filho vs Daniel Barez (flyweight)

