The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 3 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday 4 June (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Men’s flyweight contender Kai Kara-France (Getty Images)

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Alex Caceres vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Jim Miller vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Ketlen Souza (women’s flyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Prelims

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Elizeu dos Santos (welterweight)

John Castaneda vs Mateus Mendonca (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Daniel Santos vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)

Elise Reed vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Da’mon Blackshear vs Luan Lacerda (bantamweight)

Philipe Lins vs Maxim Grishin (light-heavyweight)