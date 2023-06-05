Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 10 June – UFC 289 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

What time does it start?

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Irene Aldana will challenge for the UFC women’s bantamweight title (Getty Images)

Main card

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Irene Aldana (women’s bantamweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Chris Daukaus (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

David Dvorak vs Stephen Erceg (flyweight)

Early prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Diane Belbita vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)