Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 17 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 18 June (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)
Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)
Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)
Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)
Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)
Prelims
Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)
Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)
Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)
Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes (women’s flyweight)
Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)
Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)
