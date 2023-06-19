Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 24 June – UFC Fight Night – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 4.30pm BST (8.30am PT, 10.30am CT, 11.30am ET). The main card is then due to follow at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Josh Emmett lost his last fight, with the interim featherweight belt on the line (Getty Images)

Main card

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Onama vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims

Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Victor Martinez (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins (featherweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)