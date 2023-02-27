Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 4 March – UFC 285 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 11.15pm GMT (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 5 March (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane (vacant heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Early prelims

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan (welterweight)

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)