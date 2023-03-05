Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 11 March – UFC Fight Night – The Theater, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant (bantamweight)

Sedriques Dumas vs Abu Azaitar (middleweight)

Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)

Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

Victory Henry vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)

Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)