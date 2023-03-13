Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 18 March – UFC 286 – O2 Arena, London, UK

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the prelims following at 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

The main card is then scheduled to start at 9pm (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK – at a cost of £19.95 – with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman 3 (welterweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales (lightweight)

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho (flyweight)

Early prelims

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Hardy (women’s flyweight)