The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 25 March – UFC Fight Night – AT&T Center, San Antonio, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Alex Caceres vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Prelims

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Daniel Da Silva (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight)