The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 6 May – UFC 288 – Prudential Center, Newark, US

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET) on Saturday, with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 7 May (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Prelims

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Rafael Estevam vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)