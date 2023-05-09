Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 13 May – UFC Fight Night – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith fought for the division’s title in 2019 (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Tim Means vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Prelims

Matt Brown vs Court McGee (welterweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs Douglas Silva De Andrade (bantamweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Natan Levy vs Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mandy Bohm (women’s flyweight)

Bryan Battle vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)