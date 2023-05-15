Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 13 May – UFC Fight Night – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, US
What time does it start?
The prelims will begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 14 May (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Emily Ducote vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)
Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)
Maheshate vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)
Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson (lightweight)
Prelims
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)
Orion Cosce vs Gilbert Urbina (welterweight)
Ilir Latifi vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)
Chase Hooper vs Nick Fiore (lightweight)
Natalia Silva vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)
Takashi Sato vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)
