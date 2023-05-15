Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 13 May – UFC Fight Night – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, US

What time does it start?

The prelims will begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 14 May (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Mackenzie Dern celebrates her submission victory over Hannah Cifers (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Emily Ducote vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)

Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Maheshate vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson (lightweight)

Prelims

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Orion Cosce vs Gilbert Urbina (welterweight)

Ilir Latifi vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Chase Hooper vs Nick Fiore (lightweight)

Natalia Silva vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Takashi Sato vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)