The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 5 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 8pm BST on Saturday 5 November (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness (flyweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Maxim Grishin (catchweight)

Prelims

Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual (women’s bantamweight)