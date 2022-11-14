Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 19 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 6pm GMT on Saturday 19 November (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Prelims

Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Vince Morales vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)

Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda (women’s flyweight)