The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 12 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are due to begin at 9pm BST on Saturday (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Junyong Park (middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)

Julia Polastri vs Cory McKenna (women’s strawweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Prelims

Chidi Njokuani vs Jared Gooden (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)

Jonathan Pearce vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Themba Gorimbo vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Chris Barnett vs Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Dan Argueta vs Cody Haddon (bantamweight)

Clayton Carpenter vs Lucas Rocha (flyweight)