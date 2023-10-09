Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 14 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza (featherweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Michel Pereira (middleweight)

Edgar Charez vs Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saimann (bantamweight)

Prelims

Darren Elkins vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Tainara Lisboa vs Dariya Zheleznykova (women’s bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Irina Alekseeva vs Melissa Dixon (women’s bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Ashley Yoder vs Emily Ducote (women’s strawweight)