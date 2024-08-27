Support truly

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Saturday 7 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are due to begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT / 3pm CT / 4pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Matt Schnell vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Prelims

Rong Zhu vs Chris Padilla (lightweight)

Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint-Preux (light-heavyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Isaac Dulgarian vs Brendon Marotte (featherweight)

Felipe dos Santos vs Andre Lima (flyweight)

Yi Zha vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka (middleweight)