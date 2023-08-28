Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 2 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises (lightweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

William Gomis vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Yannis Ghemmouri vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Prelims

Morgan Charriere vs Manolo Zecchini (featherweight)

Taylor Lapilus vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Zarah Fairn vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women’s bantamweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Ange Loosa vs Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Farid Basharat vs Kleydson Rodrigues (bantamweight)