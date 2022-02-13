The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 12 February – UFC 271 – Toyota Center, Houston

What time does it start?

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday morning. The main card then begins at 3am GMT (7m PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Israel Adesanya (right) evades a punch from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 (Getty Images)

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Robert Whittaker 2 (middleweight title)

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

Ed Herman vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)