UFC 269, Nunes-Pena feud dominates proceedings

Dustin Poirier has said he will be “25 minutes” from “eternity” when the main event of UFC 269 begins tonight, as the American seeks to finally become undisputed champion of the world.

There is more than just 25 minutes between the ‘Diamond’ and immortality, however. Charles Oliveira will look to hang on to the UFC lightweight title as fiercely as he hangs on to opponents, with a remarkable 19 of the Brazilian’s 31 wins having come via submission. That said, the jiu-jitsu specialist (31-8) has honed his striking skills in recent times, as evidenced when he knocked out Michael Chandler in May to claim the undisputed title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

Poirier (28-6), meanwhile, has only ever been interim champion, failing to unify the belts with Khabib two years ago, and he sees undisputed status as the one accolade left for him to achieve in mixed martial arts. Having beaten old rival Conor McGregor twice this year, Poirier is financially set up for life, but his hunger should match that of Oliveira, who has won nine fights in a row – with eight of those victories coming via finishes. Elsewhere, the co-main event sees Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked.

