‘I f****d up’: Rose Namajunas apologises for performance in UFC 274 defeat

Rose Namajunas has apologised for her performance at UFC 274, saying she “f***ed up” in her strawweight title loss to Carla Esparza.

Namajunas was submitted by Esparza in 2014, and the pair faced off again on Saturday as “Thug Rose” defended her belt against her compatriot.

Esparza again beat Namajunas, this time via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47) in a strangely uneventful fight that was booed throughout by fans in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

In the post-fight press conference, Namajunas said: “I don’t get no credit for good defence? [...] I’m always in exciting fights.

“Like, I can’t have a strategic fight? I got to f*** up this face, you know? Like no, f*** that.”

The 29-year-old seems to be feeling somewhat differently now that she has had more time to reflect, however.

Namajunas took to Instagram on Sunday to write: “Sorry to everyone, I f****d up.

Carla Esparza celebrates becoming a two-time UFC strawweight champion (USA TODAY Sports)

“Definitely feel like a s****y human being, but this will make me better. Hats off to Carla and thanks everyone who’s been there for me.”

Esparza, who is set to get married this week, said in the post-fight press conference that she felt she had done enough to earn the win.

“I don’t feel that Rose pushed the pace,” the 34-year-old said. “As a champion, you really need to go after it, and [say]: ‘This is my Octagon.’

“I don’t really feel that she was aggressive enough to say: ‘Hey, this was my win.’ So, at the end of the day, I got the belt.

“If she wants a rematch, I’m down for that, too.”