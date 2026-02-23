Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Sean Strickland makes stunning Khamzat Chimaev claim as UFC grudge match nears

Strickland stopped Anthony Hernandez to close in on a shot at the middleweight title, currently held by his ex-training partner Chimaev

Alex Pattle Combat Sports Editor
UFC fighter Sean Strickland holds trespasser at gunpoint after discovering him hiding

Sean Strickland has staked his claim, in and out of the UFC Octagon, for a title shot against Khamzat Chimaev.

On Saturday, Strickland blasted past Anthony Hernandez with a third-round TKO win in Houston. In doing so, the former middleweight champion bounced back from a title-fight loss to Dricus Du Plessis, while ending Hernandez’s eight-fight win streak.

The result also edged Strickland closer to a shot at reigning champion Chimaev, an old training partner with whom the American has a longstanding grudge.

In his post-fight press conference on Saturday, the controversial Strickland addressed a claim by Chimaev that the Russian submitted him in training.

“I made him quit training,” said Strickland, 34. “Witnesses in the audience, where’s Eric [Nicksick, coach] at? I made him quit.

“No, [he didn’t submit me], we were doing positional grappling. ‘Alright, start on my back,’ and I was like... first round, I let him f***ing choke me, because no one gives a f***.”

Strickland, who came under fire last week after making sexist comments, continued: “Let me tell you about this little b***h. I’ll tell you.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (Getty)

“When I walk into a gym, do you think that I go find the little, weakest man? I say, ‘Let’s spar’? [No], I go find the biggest, baddest motherf*****, and I’m like: ‘Hey, I want to spar you.’

“Every time Chimaev would walk in the gym, he would pick the smallest, lowest-level pro and say: ‘But oh, he looks like my opponent.’ He would pick the smallest guy. Chimaev’s a f***ing bully.

“And if you notice what he does in a division, he just runs and f***ing hides. ‘Now I want to go to 205[lb] and fight f***ing Jiri [Prochazka], who’s not even the f***ing champ.’ You just run and f***ing hide. You did it when you trained with us, and you’re doing it in the f***ing division.

“Look at when he fought my boy, Gilbert f***ing Burns, good f***ing family man [...] Gilbert Burns f***ing pulled his card. Gilbert Burns is like 5ft 8in and almost f***ed him up, did a God-damn good job. Gilbert Burns is a savage, but it’s like: you’re just a f***ing bully.”

Khamzat Chimaev (right) beat Gilbert Burns in 2022
Khamzat Chimaev (right) beat Gilbert Burns in 2022 (Getty Images)

Strickland was referring to one of Chimaev’s welterweight bouts, when he narrowly outpointed Burns in 2022 after surviving a knockdown.

It is currently expected that Chimaev’s next fight will be a middleweight-title defence against Nassourdine Imavov, although the champion has said he would rather not fight the Frenchman. Instead, the unbeaten Chimaev has been calling for fights at light-heavyweight, as Strickland hinted, including one against incumbent champion Alex Pereira.

In any case, Strickland’s win over Hernandez might have moved him closer to a shot at the middleweight belt, which he held from September 2023 until January 2024.

Strickland dropped the belt to Du Plessis on points, bounced back with a decision win over Paulo Costa, then suffered another points loss to “DDP” last February.

