Nassourdine Imavov will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, as the latter steps in for the injured Kelvin Gastelum.

Gastelum revealed on Monday (9 January) that he had sustained a mouth injury, ruling him out of his middleweight clash with Imavov.

It means the American’s wait for a first win since February 2021 goes on, while compatriot Strickland returns to the ring just one month after suffering a second straight loss – a decision defeat by Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Imavov enters the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas on a three-fight win streak, having last fought in front of a raucous home crowd in Paris in September, when he outpointed Joaquin Buckley.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims will start at 10pm GMT on Saturday 14 January (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT on Sunday 15 January (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Imavov – 19/40

Gastelum – 17/10

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (Getty Images)

Main card

Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Prelims

Claudio Ribeiro vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nick Fiore (lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonca (bantamweight)

Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Isaac Dulgarian vs Daniel Argueta (featherweight)

Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick (flyweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs Sijara Eubanks (women’s flyweight)