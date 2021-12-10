UFC 269 card: Every fight and how to watch online and on TV
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host two title fights and a number of other intriguing bouts
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 on Saturday, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months.
In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt.
In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates back to 2014.
Elsewhere on the card, former bantamweight champions Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt are in action – the latter making his flyweight debut – while the 135lbs division’s rising star Sean O’Malley steps back into the Octagon.
There are also a number of other names to look out for and intriguing bouts set for UFC 269. Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 11 December.
The early preliminary card will begin at 11.15pm GMT, with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday morning.
The main card will then get under way at 3am GMT.
How can I watch?
The early prelims are available to stream live on UFC’s Fight Pass.
In the UK, the prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport – as well as the broadcaster’s website and app – while ESPN+ will show them in the US.
What are the odds?
Poirier: 4/6; Oliveira: 5/4.
Nunes: 1/10; Pena: 6/1.
Full card
Main card
Charles Oliveira (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)
Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)
Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)
Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt (flyweight)
Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)
Prelims
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige (featherweight)
Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)
Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)
Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)
Early prelims
Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)
Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)
Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)
Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner (featherweight)
Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)
Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies