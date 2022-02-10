✕ Close Israel Adesanya dances during his walkout at UFC 243

UFC 271 takes place in Houston, Texas this Saturday, with the headline bout seeing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defend the belt against Robert Whittaker in a rematch, more than two years after the current title holder dethroned the Australian.

Adesanya has antagonised Whittaker at every opportunity – both before their first fight and in the build-up to this weekend’s clash – and tonight the rivals will go face-to-face for the first time since their initial in-ring meeting. On that evening in October 2019, Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya knocked out Whittaker on the then-champion’s home soil in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. The seismic bout ended in the second round, with a UFC record crowd of more than 57,000 in attendance.

The pair will main event again this Saturday, with the co-main event featuring Whittaker’s compatriot Tai Tuivasa in an important heavyweight match-up against former title challenger Derrick Lewis. All four fighters will speak at a press conference tonight, as will other competitors featuring at UFC 271 – including middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier, with the winner of their bout potentially next in line for the winner of Saturday’s main event.

Follow live updates from the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference below.