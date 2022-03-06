UFC 272 card: Masvidal vs Covington and all fights tonight

It is rare for a UFC pay-per-view to be headlined by a non-title bout, but such is the magnitude of this weekend’s clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington that it will serve as the main event of UFC 272.

The two Americans were previously close friends and teammates, even living together before their relationship broke down and left the welterweights as bitter rivals, their grudge likely to last well beyond this Saturday’s fight.

Masvidal (35-15) and former interim champion Covington (16-3) have both come up short against title holder Kamaru Usman twice in recent years, meaning they are some way from another shot at the gold. All each man can do is look to secure a big win against the other here, to kickstart a fresh march towards the welterweight belt.

When asked what the headlines will be the morning after this weekend’s main event, Masvidal told ESPN: “Colby in critical condition, might not fully make it.” The controversial Covington, meanwhile, told TMZ: “I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer. It’s gonna be a funeral.”

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 272.

When is it?

UFC 272 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 5 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 6 March, with the main card following at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 20pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Colby Covington is a former interim UFC welterweight champion (Getty Images)

Main card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano (160lbs catchweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Prelims

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:27)

Early prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:15)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)