UFC 273 takes place tonight, with a stacked card set to play out at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against fan favourite the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, who steps in for the injured Max Holloway.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will go head-to-head for the second time to unify the men’s bantamweight belts, more than a year after Sterling dethroned the Russian via disqualification due to an illegal knee. Since then, Sterling has been recovering from injury while Yan claimed the interim title to set up this rematch.

Elsewhere on the card, the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev faces his biggest challenge yet as he takes on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Chimaev has remarkably absorbed just one significant strike in his four UFC bouts, all the while improving his record to 10-0 – with all of his victories coming via finishes.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 273.

When is it?

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET) on Saturday 9 April, with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 10 April. The main card then starts at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Volkanovski – 1/7; Jung – 9/2

Sterling – 3/1; Yan – 2/9

Chimaev – 1/6; Burns – 4/1

Via Betfair.

Full Card

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Prelims

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall via first-round TKO (3:41, punches)

Early prelims

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via first-round submission (neck crank, 3:39)

Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)